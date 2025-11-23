TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 32,067 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF $SVOL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.18% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 24,705.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

SVOL stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

