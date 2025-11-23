Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SLB Limited $SLB

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SLB during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SLB by 20.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

SLB Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

SLB Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

