YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.59. 4,966,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 977,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.80.
YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 12,106.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th.
YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.
