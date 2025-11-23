YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDYGet Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.59. 4,966,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 977,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.80.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 12,106.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDYFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Westend Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc stock (AMD) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AMDY was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

