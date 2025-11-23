Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,162,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,499,000 after acquiring an additional 743,212 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,888,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,815,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,398,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,970 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 605,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,103,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,901,000 after purchasing an additional 195,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 159,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,715.52. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $3,771,009.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.