Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENTW) Trading 6.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.8947. 30,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 24,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8396.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, retailer, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products.

