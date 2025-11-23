Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENTW) Trading 6.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENTW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $0.8947. 30,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 24,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8396.
Alliance Entertainment Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, retailer, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. The company offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Entertainment
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Red Cups or Red Flags: Starbucks’ Bet on a Holiday Recovery
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.