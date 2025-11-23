Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.9499. 5,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Forafric Global Trading Up 2.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

