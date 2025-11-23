iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.85. 7,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.83% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (ITDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

