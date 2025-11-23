Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.84. 1,584,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,368,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Platinum Group Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $214.81 million, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.