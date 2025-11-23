Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,494 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,578,000 after buying an additional 978,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,589,000 after buying an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,751,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,676,000 after acquiring an additional 163,451 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,376,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 565,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $319.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $46.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.