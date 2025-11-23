TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. UBS Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $255.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.46.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

