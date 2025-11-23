Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crane NXT worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 9,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 14.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CXT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Crane NXT Price Performance

CXT opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

