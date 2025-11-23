Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $855.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,066.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

