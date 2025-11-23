Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16,553.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,247,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $605.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $615.40 and a 200 day moving average of $584.75. The company has a market capitalization of $754.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

