RBO & Co. LLC Acquires 25,134 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for about 2.4% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,624,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $106.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,224.37. The trade was a 8.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

