Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,387 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

CMG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

