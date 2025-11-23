489,331 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Acquired by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 489,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,058.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,066.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $855.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.95.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

