Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays set a $132.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $105.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.22 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

