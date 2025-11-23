Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,127 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,778,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 242,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 260.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 535,843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 595,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,879 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 569,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 3.0%

GBX stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.43. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

