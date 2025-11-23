iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after buying an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

