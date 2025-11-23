Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,361 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $150.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

