Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

AMZN stock opened at $220.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

