Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Loar were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,735,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,239,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Loar by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after buying an additional 1,119,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Loar by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 327,888 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loar by 13.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,136,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Loar by 30.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after acquiring an additional 181,225 shares in the last quarter.

LOAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. Loar Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

