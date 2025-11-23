Soundwatch Capital LLC Takes $634,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 424,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.92. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 68,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

