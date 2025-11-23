Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after buying an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,897,000 after buying an additional 1,164,217 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.5%

VLO stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $185.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.