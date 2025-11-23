Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,759,271 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zillow Group by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Zillow Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 64,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Zillow Group Stock Up 6.2%

Zillow Group stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.32, a P/E/G ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $759,741.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,492.88. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,298.54. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 144,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,526 in the last three months. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.