Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $71.86 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wesleyan Assurance Society trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.7% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $71,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day moving average is $168.41. The company has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.