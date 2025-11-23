Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 0.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 202,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SEI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.12. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,114,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $106,056,367.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 370,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,258,450. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,137,533 shares of company stock worth $106,727,467. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

