TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the first quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 21.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.00.

TopBuild Stock Up 5.8%

TopBuild stock opened at $430.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $461.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.