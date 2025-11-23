Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 1,621 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $671,504.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,542.88. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,215,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,813.51. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $48.18.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

