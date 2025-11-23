Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.74 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,195 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,270,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 438,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 998,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 56,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $15.62 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 17.24%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,970. This represents a 20.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,410. The trade was a 70.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $312,480. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

