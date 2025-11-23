Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.75 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 194,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,056 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Element Solutions by 436.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73,931 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ESI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $2,079,332.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 609,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,078.30. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,722.15. This trade represents a 46.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 460,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,561 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $24.42 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $656.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

