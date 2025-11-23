Permian Resources Corporation $PR Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,610 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 86.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after buying an additional 11,133,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,099,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,363 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,525,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,622,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,423,000 after purchasing an additional 701,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PR opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Permian Resources’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.