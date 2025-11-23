Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,192,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 51.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $305,000.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,150.96. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.55. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

