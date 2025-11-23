Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 135.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 253,140 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 639.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 242,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 210,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 64.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 154,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 694.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 7.68%.The company had revenue of $853.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

