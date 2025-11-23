Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,177,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after buying an additional 206,906 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $4,884,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 177.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Minerals Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,937.23 and a beta of 1.26. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.49.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This is an increase from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,400.00%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

