Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Artivion were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Artivion by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 34,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $1,568,870.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 800,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,733,538.98. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $300,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 198,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,894.12. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $7,105,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artivion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Artivion Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

