Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 588,208 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,208 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $137,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,103,000 after acquiring an additional 158,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,364,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 153,817 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,342,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,761,000 after purchasing an additional 272,638 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.63 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 99.44%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

