Prudential Financial Inc. Has $138.55 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,129 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 68,244 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $138,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $324.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.58 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.44 and its 200 day moving average is $365.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.