Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 730,209 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 883,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,209 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $148,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,389,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 205,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after buying an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,761,000 after buying an additional 45,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $210.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.17.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

