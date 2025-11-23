Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,068,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $832,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,584,000 after purchasing an additional 322,704 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,377,000 after buying an additional 1,486,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

