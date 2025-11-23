Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys 950 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $57.62 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

