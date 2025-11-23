Amgen Inc. $AMGN Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $207,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 165.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Amgen by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $337.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $345.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.90.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

