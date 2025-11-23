Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEZL stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 8.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 90.06% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sezzle news, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $69,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,417.50. This represents a 5.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,505. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

