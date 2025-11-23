Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 6.2% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $198.54 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $566.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.