Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for 1.8% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 37,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 79.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 58,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.95. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,978.79. This trade represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

