Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 882,823 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 882,823 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $422,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $198.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.17.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

