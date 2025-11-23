Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of MRK stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
