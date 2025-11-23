Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,651 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.9% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bank of America by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $202,439,000. Unisphere Establishment lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,642.5% during the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 3,954,250 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,623,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $152,098,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ameriprise Financial raised shares of Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

