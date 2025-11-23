Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Sells 538 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. IDACORP comprises 1.8% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 137.7% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.0% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $128.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $138.03.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $524.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.09 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDA. BTIG Research raised shares of IDACORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

