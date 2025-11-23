Prudential Financial Inc. Has $379.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,256,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $379,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,436,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,684,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 492,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,778,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,786,000 after acquiring an additional 216,763 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

